Housekeeping market sees strong supply, demand after Spring Festival

Housekeeping job seekers register their facial information in the family caring center of Fujian Women's Federation in Fuzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 23, 2019. The housekeeping market saw not only strong supply but also strong demand after the Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Song Weiwei)

