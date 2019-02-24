Flammable chemicals believed to trigger massive fire in Bangladeshi capital

Flammable chemicals are believed to trigger the massive fire in the old part of Dhaka and fuelled the fire to burn longer and stronger, a member from a probe team said on Friday after visiting the site.



"The building where the fire originated had a huge storage of flammable chemicals," said SM Julfiqur Rahman, who is in the probe team formed by Dhaka South City Corporation.



SM Julfiqur Rahman said cans of deodorants and lighter refilling fuel were stored inside other buildings which also lacked fire security equipment.



The victims of the fire are mostly pedestrians, people travelling in rickshaws and cars, residents of the buildings as well as owners and staff of the shops and warehouses at the buildings.



The fire swept through a number of buildings on Wednesday night, killing at least 81 people and injuring 41 others.



Of those injured, one is in a very critical condition.





