Silk Road Supreme Hockey League: Tsen Tou vs. Torpedo U-K

Torpedo U-K's players celebrate scoring during a game between Tsen Tou and Torpedo U-K at Silk Road Supreme Hockey League in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Tsen Tou's Shibayev Alexander (C) celebrates scoring during a game between Tsen Tou and Torpedo U-K at Silk Road Supreme Hockey League in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Tsen Tou's Lebedev Yegor (L) competes during a game between Tsen Tou and Torpedo U-K at Silk Road Supreme Hockey League in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Tsen Tou's Krysanov Anton (L) competes during a game between Tsen Tou and Torpedo U-K at Silk Road Supreme Hockey League in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Torpedo U-K's Yakimenko Alexander (front L) competes during a game between Tsen Tou and Torpedo U-K at Silk Road Supreme Hockey League in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Tsen Tou's Zaripov Marat (L) competes during a game between Tsen Tou and Torpedo U-K at Silk Road Supreme Hockey League in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Tsen Tou's Chemerikin Roman (R) vies with Torpedo U-K's Zabomikov Stanislav during a game between Tsen Tou and Torpedo U-K at Silk Road Supreme Hockey League in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Tsen Tou's players celebrate scoring during a game between Tsen Tou and Torpedo U-K at Silk Road Supreme Hockey League in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Tsen Tou's Yatsenko Ivan (L) competes during a game between Tsen Tou and Torpedo U-K at Silk Road Supreme Hockey League in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)

Torpedo U-K's Gavrilov Andrei (R) saves during a game between Tsen Tou and Torpedo U-K at Silk Road Supreme Hockey League in Jilin City of northeast China's Jilin Province, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Lin Hong)