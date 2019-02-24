21 killed in north China mine accident

A total of 21 people have been killed and 29 others injured after a vehicle lost control due to faulty brakes Saturday at a mining company in northern China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Sunday morning.



The accident occurred around 8:20 a.m. Saturday at a lead, zinc and silver mine under Yinman Mining Company in West Ujimqin Banner, Xilingol League.



The regional emergency management department said the vehicle taking the 50 workers to the underground lost control due to brake failure and crashed into the side of the tunnel.



The injured have been hospitalized.



The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a working team to guide and assist rescue and investigation at the site.

