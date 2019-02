China issues plans to modernize education

Two development plans on China's education were made public Saturday, outlining blueprints for the sector's modernization and development by 2035.



One of the plans detailed the facilitation of the education modernization drive from 2018 to 2022, while the other one set the goals and tasks for 2035.



Both documents were jointly released by the general offices of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.