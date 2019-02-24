Children hug cartoon figure for raising public awareness of rare diseases in Beijing

Children hug a Rare Bear, a cartoon figure for raising public awareness of rare diseases, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2019. The 12th International Rare Disease Day falls on Feb. 28, 2019 with the theme of "Bridging health and social care". (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Children hug a Rare Bear, a cartoon figure for raising public awareness of rare diseases, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2019. The 12th International Rare Disease Day falls on Feb. 28, 2019 with the theme of "Bridging health and social care". (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A boy hugs a Rare Bear, a cartoon figure for raising public awareness of rare diseases, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2019. The 12th International Rare Disease Day falls on Feb. 28, 2019 with the theme of "Bridging health and social care". (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Citizens hug a Rare Bear, a cartoon figure for raising public awareness of rare diseases, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2019. The 12th International Rare Disease Day falls on Feb. 28, 2019 with the theme of "Bridging health and social care". (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

A girl hugs a Rare Bear, a cartoon figure for raising public awareness of rare diseases, in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 23, 2019. The 12th International Rare Disease Day falls on Feb. 28, 2019 with the theme of "Bridging health and social care". (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)