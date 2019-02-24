Electricians dispatched to repair high voltage wire to ensure post-holiday travel peak in China's Wuhan

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 12, 2019 shows emergency worker Dong Jinbing (L) inspecting the high voltage wire with his workmate Wang Wensheng on the power transmission tower in the mountain area of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. A team of electricians was dispatched to repair a high voltage wire that was broken due to thick layer of ice accumulation. After one day's work on the over 40-meter-high power transmission tower in bad weather condition, the team succeeded in fixing the failed power system that lowered the trains' speed causing delay during the post-holiday travel peak. This year's Spring Festival travel rush started on Jan. 21 and will last till March 1, with railway trips expected to hit 413 million in total, up 8.3 percent. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2019 shows electrician Wang Chaolin climbing the power transmission tower for rush repairs in the mountain area of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. A team of electricians was dispatched to repair a high voltage wire that was broken due to thick layer of ice accumulation. After one day's work on the over 40-meter-high power transmission tower in bad weather condition, the team succeeded in fixing the failed power system that lowered the trains' speed causing delay during the post-holiday travel peak. This year's Spring Festival travel rush started on Jan. 21 and will last till March 1, with railway trips expected to hit 413 million in total, up 8.3 percent. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2019 shows an electrician participating in the rush repairs in the mountain area of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. A team of electricians was dispatched to repair a high voltage wire that was broken due to thick layer of ice accumulation. After one day's work on the over 40-meter-high power transmission tower in bad weather condition, the team succeeded in fixing the failed power system that lowered the trains' speed causing delay during the post-holiday travel peak. This year's Spring Festival travel rush started on Jan. 21 and will last till March 1, with railway trips expected to hit 413 million in total, up 8.3 percent. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Photo taken on Feb. 12, 2019 shows an emergency worker climbing the power transmission tower for the rush repairs in the mountain area of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province. A team of electricians was dispatched to repair a high voltage wire that was broken due to thick layer of ice accumulation. After one day's work on the over 40-meter-high power transmission tower in bad weather condition, the team succeeded in fixing the failed power system that lowered the trains' speed causing delay during the post-holiday travel peak. This year's Spring Festival travel rush started on Jan. 21 and will last till March 1, with railway trips expected to hit 413 million in total, up 8.3 percent. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wan Fei, 40, the head of the inspection team from the Wuhan Power Supply Company under State Grid Corporation, walks through a muddy road in the mountain area of Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 12, 2019. A team of electricians was dispatched to repair a high voltage wire that was broken due to thick layer of ice accumulation. After one day's work on the over 40-meter-high power transmission tower in bad weather condition, the team succeeded in fixing the failed power system that lowered the trains' speed causing delay during the post-holiday travel peak. This year's Spring Festival travel rush started on Jan. 21 and will last till March 1, with railway trips expected to hit 413 million in total, up 8.3 percent. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)