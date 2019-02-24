People take part in annual Houston Rodeo parade

Cowgirls attend the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)

Cowgirls attend the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)

A boy watches the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)

People watch the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)

Young cowboys attend the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)

Children watch the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)

A country music singer sings during the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)

People take part in the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)