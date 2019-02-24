People take part in annual Houston Rodeo parade

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/24 9:18:07

Cowgirls attend the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)


 

Cowgirls attend the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)


 

Cowgirls attend the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)


 

A boy watches the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)


 

People watch the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)


 

Young cowboys attend the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)


 

A boy watches the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)


 

Children watch the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)


 

A country music singer sings during the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)


 

People take part in the annual Houston Rodeo parade in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 23, 2019. More than 2,000 trail riders gathered in downtown Houston for a parade on Saturday, celebrating the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo which will be held from Feb. 25 through March 17. (Xinhua/Steven Song)


 

