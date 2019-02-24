U.S. national zoo holds housewarming event inside giant panda house

Giant Panda Mei Xiang plays in the giant panda house at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 23, 2019. The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C. held a housewarming event inside the giant panda house on Saturday to celebrate the completion of a new visitor exhibit. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)
Bei Bei, a three-year-old gaint panda, plays in the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat at the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 23, 2019. The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C. held a housewarming event inside the giant panda house on Saturday to celebrate the completion of a new visitor exhibit. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)
The Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington D.C. held a housewarming event inside the giant panda house on Saturday to celebrate the completion of a new visitor exhibit.