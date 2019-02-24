Iran envoy hails EU’s ‘first step’ to save nuclear deal

Vice Chairperson of the 13th Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Shen Yueyue (left) and Iranian ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh (right) at the Iran Embassy's National Day reception. Photo: Li Sikun/GT

Iranian ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh hailed the registration of the Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) on Friday after France, Germany and the UK announced the new mechanism for facilitating legitimate trade with Iran to bypass US sanctions."I would like to welcome the registration of INSTEX, the long overdue first step by the E3 to implement their May 2018 commitment to save JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)," said Keshavarz-Zadeh at the celebration of the upcoming 40th national day of Iran at the Iranian Embassy in Beijing.He said that although Iran has the legitimate right to quit its commitments under the nuclear deal, Iran has responded positively and stuck to the terms of the deal to show its maximum flexibility and true belief in diplomacy rather than confrontation.The Chinese Foreign Ministry spoke highly of the efforts made by EU countries in upholding the JCPOA and supported the creation of INSTEX."This shows that the European side is determined to safeguard multilateralism. China firmly supports their efforts in sustaining cooperation with Iran, getting INSTEX up and running at an early date, and keeping it open to third parties to promote normal economic and trade cooperation between the international community and Iran," Chinese foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said on Friday.The French, German and British foreign ministers on Thursday issued a joint statement on the creation of INSTEX."INSTEX will support legitimate European trade with Iran, focusing initially on the sectors most essential to the Iranian population, such as pharmaceutical, medical devices and agricultural goods. INSTEX aims in the long term to be open to economic operators from third countries who wish to trade with Iran and the E3 to continue to explore how to achieve this objective," the statement said.The EU and Iran started talks on the Special Purpose Vehicle after the US announced its withdrawal from JCPOA last May. The White House has warned the EU not to try to evade Iran sanctions, or will face stiff fines.Keshavarz-Zadeh told Global Times on Wednesday the new mechanism would be announced at the end of this week or the beginning of next week despite the US warning. "European countries know what they are doing and how to deal with the US. They can protect themselves," the envoy said.