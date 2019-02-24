Strong winds sweep Croatian Adriatic coast

Workers remove trees toppled by strong wind in Nin, Croatia, Feb. 23, 2019. Strong winds have swept across much of the Croatian Adriatic coast since Friday, causing great havoc to the region. (Xinhua/Dino Stanin)

Boats are seen on the seashore during the strong wind in Nin, Croatia, Feb. 23, 2019. Strong winds have swept across much of the Croatian Adriatic coast since Friday, causing great havoc to the region. (Xinhua/Dino Stanin)

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2019 shows a view of the ancient city wall during strong wind in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Strong winds have swept across much of the Croatian Adriatic coast since Friday, causing great havoc to the region. (Xinhua/Grgo Jelavic)

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2019 shows a car covered by toppled trees after strong wind in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Strong winds have swept across much of the Croatian Adriatic coast since Friday, causing great havoc to the region. (Xinhua/Grgo Jelavic)