9th Grand Dog Show held in Kathmandu, Nepal

Dogs participate in a dog show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2019. About 100 dogs of more than 30 various breeds participated in the 9th Grand Dog Show organized on Saturday in Nepal's capital. (Xinhua/sunil sharma)

A dog participates in a dog show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2019. About 100 dogs of more than 30 various breeds participated in the 9th Grand Dog Show organized on Saturday in Nepal's capital. (Xinhua/sunil sharma)

A dog participates in a dog show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2019. About 100 dogs of more than 30 various breeds participated in the 9th Grand Dog Show organized on Saturday in Nepal's capital. (Xinhua/sunil sharma)

A dog interacts with its owner before a dog show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2019. About 100 dogs of more than 30 various breeds participated in the 9th Grand Dog Show organized on Saturday in Nepal's capital. (Xinhua/sunil sharma)

A dog participates in a dog show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2019. About 100 dogs of more than 30 various breeds participated in the 9th Grand Dog Show organized on Saturday in Nepal's capital. (Xinhua/sunil sharma)

Dogs participate in a dog show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2019. About 100 dogs of more than 30 various breeds participated in the 9th Grand Dog Show organized on Saturday in Nepal's capital. (Xinhua/sunil sharma)

A dog is seen on a chair during a dog show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2019. About 100 dogs of more than 30 various breeds participated in the 9th Grand Dog Show organized on Saturday in Nepal's capital. (Xinhua/sunil sharma)

A dog participates in a dog show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2019. About 100 dogs of more than 30 various breeds participated in the 9th Grand Dog Show organized on Saturday in Nepal's capital. (Xinhua/sunil sharma)

Dogs participate in a dog show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2019. About 100 dogs of more than 30 various breeds participated in the 9th Grand Dog Show organized on Saturday in Nepal's capital. (Xinhua/sunil sharma)

A dog is seen with its owner before a dog show in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 23, 2019. About 100 dogs of more than 30 various breeds participated in the 9th Grand Dog Show organized on Saturday in Nepal's capital. (Xinhua/sunil sharma)