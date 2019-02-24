Over 700 babies and hatchlings born under care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

A small-toothed palm civet baby (R) is seen at the Singapore Night Safari on Feb. 22, 2019. The animals under the care of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) gave birth to over 700 babies and hatchlings representing 131 species in 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A Celebes Crested Macaque baby (C) is seen at the Singapore Zoo on Feb. 22, 2019. The animals under the care of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) gave birth to over 700 babies and hatchlings representing 131 species in 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Two sloth bear babies are seen at the Singapore Night Safari on Feb. 22, 2019. The animals under the care of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) gave birth to over 700 babies and hatchlings representing 131 species in 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

Two sloth bear babies are seen at the Singapore Night Safari on Feb. 22, 2019. The animals under the care of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) gave birth to over 700 babies and hatchlings representing 131 species in 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A chimpanzee baby (L) is seen at the Singapore Zoo on Feb. 22, 2019. The animals under the care of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) gave birth to over 700 babies and hatchlings representing 131 species in 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A Celebes Crested Macaque baby is seen at the Singapore Zoo on Feb. 22, 2019. The animals under the care of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) gave birth to over 700 babies and hatchlings representing 131 species in 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A 2-week-old Malayan gorned frog baby is seen at the Singapore Zoo on Feb. 22, 2019. The animals under the care of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) gave birth to over 700 babies and hatchlings representing 131 species in 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)

A chimpanzee baby (top) is seen at the Singapore Zoo on Feb. 22, 2019. The animals under the care of the Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) gave birth to over 700 babies and hatchlings representing 131 species in 2018. (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey)