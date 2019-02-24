Fishermen carry a sedan chair and rush to the sea at Nanri Island in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Feb. 22, 2019. This traditional custom named "Chonghai" represents the wishes about the safety of fishermen on the sea and a good harvest in fishing.(Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)

