Competition of handmade sleds held in Moscow, Russia

People dressed in traditional costumes ride a sled decorated as a stove during a competition of handmade sleds in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

People dressed in costumes of Gauls ride a sled decorated as a battering ram during a competition of handmade sleds in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

People push a sled decorated as a tank with the painted slogan "Victory will be ours" during a competition of handmade sleds in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

A man rides a sled decorated as airship during a competition of handmade sleds in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)