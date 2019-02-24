Snow scenery of Tiantai Mountain scenic spot in Hubei

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/2/24 11:53:38

Tourists visit Tiantai Mountain scenic spot in Hong'an County, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 23, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongbin)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2019 shows the snow scenery of Tiantai Mountain scenic spot in Hong'an County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongbin)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2019 shows the snow scenery of Tiantai Mountain scenic spot in Hong'an County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongbin)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2019 shows the snow scenery of Tiantai Mountain scenic spot in Hong'an County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongbin)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2019 shows the snow scenery of Tiantai Mountain scenic spot in Hong'an County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongbin)


 

Photo taken on Feb. 23, 2019 shows the snow scenery of Tiantai Mountain scenic spot in Hong'an County, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongbin)


 

