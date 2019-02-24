As China develops, let the West fret

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Since the launch of the reform and opening-up 40 years ago, the West has been bad-mouthing China with a growing sense of pride and prejudice. From the "collapse of the Chinese economy" to the "an economic hard landing in China," the doomsday prophecies have never ceased, but ended a flop.Recently, some Western countries, notably the US, decried China's high-tech companies and cracked down on their legitimate operations. But there are strong political motivations behind the move. Their moves to suppress China's high-tech firms will only bring undesirable consequences on themselves. Chinese companies did nothing wrong, but still fell foul of Western countries.Nonetheless, moves by the US will ignite the passion of high-tech Chinese firms to innovate. During the first two decades of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the US cut off trade and orchestrated an international embargo on China to weaken the new government. However, Beijing managed to establish a complete industrial system within dozens of years which the West took hundreds of years to achieve.Now some Western countries, including the US, are playing the same old trick again, but obviously it is another misjudgment. In face of the blockade, Chinese scientists will be motivated to work harder for results.The US views China as its biggest threat and tries to thwart China's technological advance. But today's China is not what it used to be. With the successful implementation of 40 years of reform and opening-up, China has accumulated rich experience in technological development and made indigenous breakthroughs in the high-tech field. A number of Chinese companies have played a pioneering role and found their feet in leading fields such as chip making and 5G to break the technological monopoly of Western countries.The realm of high technology needs more than one country or enterprise. With the world developing, China and the US have more converging interests. Pragmatic cooperation between China and the US has brought real benefits to the people and businesses of the two countries. The Trump administration clings to the "Make America great again" doctrine at the cost of its partners, which does not go with the times.Perhaps the Chinese people place too much hope in the development of the US and ignored the politics behind it. In its future reform and opening-up process, China should engage in rivalry with the US-led West within the framework of international trade rules.But at the same time, China should be vigilant about petty moves by Western countries and protect its high-tech companies and talent.Of course, China does not want to get involved in any conflict with the Western world and is dedicated to its own development. The more China develops, the better the world becomes.The author is a professor from Fudan University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn