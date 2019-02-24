Giroux scores OT winner as Flyers rally past Penguins

Claude Giroux scored the game winner 1:59 into overtime to cap a wild third-period comeback as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in an NHL outdoor game on Saturday.



Giroux, who has spent his entire career with Philadelphia, was playing in his 800th NHL game and he made sure there was a celebration at the end in front of the crowd of 69,600 at Lincoln Financial Field.



The Flyers' captain went one on one with Pittsburgh defenseman Justin Schultz, balanced on one skate, and then shifted to the right and threaded a low shot between the legs of Penguins goaltender Matt Murray.



Giroux's winner, in steady rain, finished off a frenzied rally by the Flyers who were down 3-1 late in the third period.



"I was able get a step on the defenseman and sneak it five hole," said Canadian Giroux. "With the conditions and us being down 3-1, we did a good job of keeping on the pressure."



The game, played at the home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, featured some of the worst weather for an NHL outdoor series game because of cool temperatures, rain and blowing winds.



Giroux's 18th goal of the season followed a pair of goals by James van Riemsdyk and Jakub Voracek that were both scored after the Flyers had pulled their goaltender Brian Elliott for an extra attacker.



With Elliott sitting on the bench, Van Riemsdyk found a loose puck in the Penguins' crease and tapped it home with 3:01 left in the third to get the Flyers to within a goal.



Czech forward Voracek scored with just 19 seconds left in regulation on a bad angle shot that squeezed through the legs of Murray to tie it 3-3 and force overtime.



Sean Couturier also scored in the first period for the Flyers, who ended a modest two-game losing skid.



The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the first and the Penguins led 2-1 going into the third.



Sidney Crosby, Schultz and Evgeni Malkin scored goals for Pittsburgh, who were coming off a disappointing 4-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks.





