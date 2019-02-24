North Korean leader heads to Vietnam ahead of Trump meeting, follows grandfather’s footsteps

Kim will make an official visit to Vietnam in the coming days, North Korean foreign ministry announced on Saturday.



The North Korean leader is scheduled to meet Trump in Hanoi on February 27 and 28, eight months after their first historic meeting in Singapore.



Kim's visit to the Southeast Asian country comes 55 years after his grandfather Kim Il-sung visited Hanoi in 1964.



North Korea and Vietnam established diplomatic relations in 1950. Kim Il-sung paid visits to Vietnam in 1958 and 1964. Vietnam's top leaders have also visited North Korea twice.



Kim Il-sung first visited Vietnam in November 1958 after he paid his first publicly announced official visit to China. After visiting Beijing, Wuhan, capital of Central China's Hubei Province, and Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province, Kim Il-sung arrived in Hanoi on a special plane provided by China.



During this visit to Vietnam, Kim Il-sung met then Vietnam leader Ho Chi Minh, and introduced to him North Korea's experience in building socialism and his country's free education and medical policies.



Kim Il-sung's visit lasted six days. He visited the famous Nam Dinh textile plant, the Vietnam People's Army Museum, military academy of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam, and other landmarks. After visiting Vietnam, Kim Il-sung returned to China and visited Shanghai, Wuhan and other places.



Kim Il-sung flew on a Vickers Viscount commercial airplane, provided by China during his second visit to Vietnam in October 1964, when he once again met Ho Chi Minh and visited Ha Long Bay and Hanoi's West Lake. He also visited several Chinese cities including Beijing, Wuhan and Nanning that year.



