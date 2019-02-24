Nigerians await election results as polling closes across country

Nigerians on Saturday waited to hear who their next president will be as voting in delayed elections drew to a close and the counting began.



Results from nearly 120,000 polling stations were being collated at local and state level before being sent to the capital, Abuja, on Sunday.



The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, will announce the outcome early next week.



Whoever wins will gain control of Africa's most populous nation and leading oil producer for the next four years but also face a daunting to-do list, from widespread insecurity and endemic corruption to an economy recovering from recession.



The count began even as many people had yet to cast their ballot because of delays in the opening of polling units and problems with staffing and technology.



In some places, voting continued as darkness fell because papers, results sheets and other materials did not arrive until mid-afternoon or handheld voter card readers failed.



INEC said it was "generally satisfied" with the vote, although a decision would be made about how to proceed in about 8,500 polling units where voting was not possible.



That raised the prospect of voting going into a second day, as in 2015.





