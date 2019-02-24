US cannot disrupt progress in Philippines-China relations

The visit comes amid mounting anxiety in the Philippines and the Southeast Asia over US strategic reliability as well as vigorous ties between Beijing and Manila. In the words of the US media, the former US colony is flirting with China.



This seems in contrast to the conventional belief that the region stands close by the US in politics but relies on China for its economy.



According to the Philippine media outlet Philstar, a recent online survey among experts of regional affairs showed that 77.1 percent of respondents believe China will vie for regional leadership vis-à-vis perceived growing indifference of the US toward Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, more Filipino regional experts view China as having the most political and strategic influence.



The survey echoes Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana's doubts last year over the relevance of the US-Philippines alliance, one of the oldest in the world, for the security of the Philippines.



As regional dynamics change, the US has had less leverage over the Philippines and the region. While the US hypes the "China threat" in the South China Sea, regional stakeholders, especially the Philippines, have come to realize that Washington is fanning the flames rather than safeguarding freedom of navigation as it touted. As many US scholars call for relentless US support for democracy in the Philippines, human rights is the very issue that the Trump administration would like to downplay.



On the other side of the Pacific, with China-Philippines ties advancing at full momentum, the US will find that it has limited ways to weaken China's influence. It can resort to the same old tricks of stirring trouble in the South China Sea, but as China pushes forward with talks on the Code of Conduct, the US has little weight on ties between China, the Philippines and the region.



Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Philippines in November 2018. The two sides signed 29 deals, one of which was a 10-year cooperation program on infrastructure in which China has a distinct advantage. They also inked a memorandum of understanding on joint oil and gas development in the South China Sea, setting the stage for easing tensions in the waters between the two countries.



In addition, as a focus on joint development and management of the region's natural resources can be an optimal approach to manage territorial disputes and boost cooperation, Beijing and Manila are discussing a fishing agreement.



All this cooperation offers incentives for China and the Philippines to deepen ties. If they proceed steadily, it will serve as a role model for regional cooperation and the US can hardly drive a wedge between countries which sincerely want development instead of rivalry.



Cooperation between China and Southeast Asia is comprehensive and will not change due to US interference.





