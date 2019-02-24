Opportunities abound in Greater Bay Area

A view of shuttle buses from Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province going to Hong Kong on February 23, 2019. Photo: VCG

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will create unprecedented opportunities for a wide range of sectors that companies should not miss, according to global consultancy KPMG.The size, economic potential and interconnectivity of the area will create opportunities for sectors including infrastructure, financial services, capital markets and technology, KPMG said in a newsletter.The infrastructure development of the Greater Bay Area has made solid progress. A modern transport network is taking shape. The 55-kilometer Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge is a model project of Greater Bay Area connectivity.The super giant sea-crossing bridge opened to traffic in October 2018. Situated in the waters of Lingdingyang of the Pearl River Estuary, it connects Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong Province.In September 2018, the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link began operation.The 141-kilometer Express Rail Link includes 115 kilometers on the Chinese mainland and 26 kilometers in Hong Kong. Over the seven-day lunar New Year holiday this year, more than 400,000 passengers arrived in or left Hong Kong via the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail.Ports are being developed fast as well. The development of university campuses, industrial and science parks, and innovation incubators is accelerating.To fully take advantage of these opportunities, enterprises should carefully assess the potential impact of the Greater Bay Area integration and develop comprehensive policies based on the connectivity of the area and flows of goods, talent and resources within it."The Greater Bay Area is an opportunity not to be missed by enterprises seeking penetration into the Chinese market or to having establishments here," the consultancy said.China has unveiled the outline development plan for the Greater Bay Area, aiming to build it into a role model of high-quality development, an international first-class bay area and a world-class city cluster.The bay area consists of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Macao Special Administrative Region and nine cities in Guangdong Province, with a population of about 70 million at the end of 2017 and GDP of about 10 trillion yuan ($1.48 trillion) in 2017.The influence of the Greater Bay Area may extend beyond the Pearl River Delta to cover its neighboring provincial-level areas including Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangxi, Hainan, Guizhou and Yunnan, KPMG said, adding that the area will act as a catalyst to further drive the opening-up of China's economy and development of the Belt and Road Initiative.