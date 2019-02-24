MWC categorization of ‘Taiwan, China Province’ praised broadly

Cleaning personnel works outside the 2019 Mobile World Congress venue in Barcelona on February 23, 2019. Photo: VCG

The Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC) listed Taiwan as "Taiwan, China Province" that has caused dissatisfaction from the Taiwan authorities. However, Chinese mainland netizens responded widely that the Taiwan authorities' opposition is invalid.This year's MWC will start on Monday in Spain. According to taipeitimes.com, the listings on MWC's website as China's Taiwan Province has led to the boycott of the representatives of the Taiwan authorities against the event.The listing has also sparkled wide response from Chinese netizens, many thumbing up the MWC's decision as wise and excellent."Taiwan's protest will be to no avail. The importance that MWC attached to the participation of top-ranked Chinese mainland companies is self-evident. It's impossible they will give into Taiwan's pressure and risk offending Chinese mainland companies," said one netizen named Yugongyishan.Lu Kang, spokesman of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly stated that the "one China" policy is the core interest of China and the premise of any international cooperation with the country, according to huanqiu.com.