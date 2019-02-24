RoundUp

Sanya CBD buildup



South China's Hainan Province started transferring the use rights of 57,713 square meters of state-owned land in Sanya's Central Business District (CBD) on Saturday. The land will be used for new offices and commercial facilities development.



This is the first time that the Hainan Free Trade Zone to transfer lands in the economy headquarters and the CBD.



The planned total construction area is 286,000 square meters and the maximum construction height is 170 meters.



Bidders must meet requirements including having a rank in the Fortune Global 500 list, having developed and owned a large shopping mall, and having won the ICSC China Shopping Center Award.



Fast growth for CNPC



China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the country's largest oil and gas producer and supplier, reported fast growth in both its oil and non-oil business in January.



Sales of refined oil surpassed 10 million tons for the first time last month, up 12.4 percent year-on-year, the CNPC said on its website.



Profits were almost 600 million yuan ($89 million) in January.



CNPC's non-oil business generated revenue of more than 1.6 billion yuan last month, up 25.6 percent over the same period last year, with its gross profit rising 14.8 percent.





