Annual dough modelling exhibition held in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei

A visitor takes a photo of the dough modelling on the annual dough modelling exhibition held in Nanzhang Village of Xiulin Town in Jingxing County, Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, on Feb. 22, 2019. The exquisitely crafted and colorful dough modelling on display attracted a great number of visitors to appreciate the beauty. The Nanzhang dough modelling was listed as one of the provincial level intangible cultural heritages in 2011. (Xinhua/Wang Baolong)

