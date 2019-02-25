Lively macaques draw tourists' attention at Wulingyuan National Park in Zhangjiajie

A macaque reacts at Wulingyuan National Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Feb. 24, 2019. The early spring brought warm weather to the national park and lively macaques drew a lot of tourists' attention. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

A macaque faces tourists' cellphones at Wulingyuan National Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on Feb. 24, 2019. The early spring brought warm weather to the national park and lively macaques drew a lot of tourists' attention. (Xinhua/Wu Yongbing)

