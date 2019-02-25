Sudan's al-Bashir appoints new PM

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Saturday appointed Mohamed Tahir Ayala as prime minister.



"Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir on Saturday issued a Republican decree appointing Mohamed Tahir Ayala as prime minister," Sudanese Presidency said in a statement.



Ayala, who was born in 1951, graduated at the University of Khartoum's faculty of economics.



He served as director of Sudan Seaports Corporation and later became federal minister for roads and bridges, federal minister of foreign trade and federal minister of communications.



Ayala also served as governor of the Red Sea and Gezira States.



Al-Bashir on Friday declared state of emergency all over Sudan for one year and dissolved the central and states' governments in the wake of protests which the country has been witnessing since Dec. 19 last year over the deteriorating economic conditions and price hikes.

