2nd LD: Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crashes near Houston airport: FAA

Three people on board, a Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crashed into a bay near Houston's George Bush International Airport on Saturday, said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).



Radar and radio contact was lost with Atlas Air Flight 3591 as it was flying from Miami to Houston around 30 miles (48 km) southeast of the airport, according to FAA.



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will spearhead the probe, said a statement of FAA.



Boeing said on Twitter that it was gathering information on the accident.

