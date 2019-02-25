China to further enhance physical education in primary, secondary schools

Provincial-level regions in China have clearly included physics as a subject scored in senior high school entrance exam, according to the ministry.



Details to evaluate the subject of physics are based on local conditions, it said, adding swimming is used to assess the score in certain regions.



In 2016, the ministry released a guideline aiming to establish a senior high school entrance exam system based on both academic performance and comprehensive quality by 2020.

