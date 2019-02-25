Dubai-bound plane hijack attempt foiled in Bangladesh

Crew members on a Dubai-bound flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines foiled a hijack attempt on Sunday by overpowering a suspect who tried to force his way into the cockpit, said an official.



According to the official of the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) of the Bangladesh Army, the BG147 flight to Dubai made emergency landing at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, some 242 km southeast of the capital Dhaka, at about 5:40 p.m. local time, two hours after it took off from Dhaka.



All passengers were evacuated safely from the Boeing 737 plane, said the official who declined to be named.



"We've come to know that there was an attempt to hijack the plane," he said.



No official comment was immediately available.



The airport has also been evacuated and the area cordoned off.



"Everything is now under control," said the ISPR official.

