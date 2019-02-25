China still in protracted, uphill battle against financial risks: officials

Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, speaks at a press conference in Beijing on Monday. Photo: VCG

Unruly growth in China's banking and insurance sector has been effectively restrained, and the structural deleveraging campaign has achieved its target.However, preparations are still needed for a protracted war against financial risks, said officials of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC).Thanks to beefed-up efforts over the past two years, China has defied international warnings that shadow banking and property bubbles would bring systemic financial risks to the country, Wang Zhaoxing, vice chairman of the CBIRC, told a press conference held on Monday.Leverage levels had been growing by an average of more than 10 percent before 2018, but that trend has been contained and the level has remained stable, according to official data.State-owned enterprises (SOEs) and local governments remain the major sources of high leverage risks, the Shanghai Securities News reported early in February, citing Zhang Xiaojing, an expert with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, as saying.The overall leverage ratio in 2018 was about 243.7 percent. The household leverage ratio was 53.2 percent, non-financial enterprises' leverage ratio was 153.6 percent, and the government leverage ratio was 37 percent, the report said.The CBIRC has enacted and revised nearly 100 rules and guidelines in the past two years to close gaps in regulation, and it has fined nearly 6,000 banking and insurance firms, said Wang."Long-term stability in the financial sector needs a rigorous and discreet regulation system. Regulation must feature not only 'sharp teeth', but also 'temperature and feelings', serving the real economy as the starting point," said Wang.Wang said that measures to fend off financial risks should be reinforced. "A clear mind is needed. It's not only a tough uphill war, it's also a protracted one," he noted.