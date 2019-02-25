US delays tariffs after talks

A stock market investor shows off her earnings on Monday in the city of Mianyang, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Chinese mainland indexes surged more than 5 percent Monday on news of trade talks progress. Photo: VCG

The US announced on Sunday that it would delay a deadline to increase tariffs on Chinese products, as a result of "substantial progress" achieved in the latest round of high-level talks in Washington, temporarily averting further escalation to the months-long trade war between the world's two largest economies to allow extra time for further efforts in reaching a final deal.The move also marks a significant shift in the aggressive US approach to trade negotiations with China over the past year with constant threats of more punitive duties on Chinese products and brings the two economic powers closer to a final deal that would not only end the standoff but guide future China-US ties, analysts said on Monday.Citing "substantial progress" in the trade talks, US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday night, US time, that he would be delaying the US increase in tariffs scheduled for March 1.Though Chinese officials have not mentioned a specific deadline in a truce agreement reached by top leaders of the two countries in December 2018, the US has maintained that it would increase a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent on March 2, in lieu of a trade deal. Before the announcement on Sunday, Trump had suggested he would delay the deadline if the talks were proceeding well."Though the two sides has not reached a deal before March 1, Trump's delaying of increasing tariffs, in itself, is a very positive signal," Song Guoyou, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Monday. "The possibility for the two countries to reach a deal has just increased enormously."Echoing Trump's comments about the progress, Chinese officials also hailed that the two sides made "substantial progress" on specific issues including technology transfer, intellectual property rights protection, non-tariff barriers, services and agricultural sectors, and foreign exchange rates, according to the Xinhua News Agency.In a clear show of progress, the extended four-day meetings in Washington between high-level Chinese and US officials focused on negotiations about the text of the agreement, said Xinhua.That represented a shift in the high-level meetings, the seventh round since the trade war began last year, from negotiations over differences on a wide range of trade issues to the actual text of the final agreement, analysts said."The next phase of the negotiations will be about phrasing and details in the agreement," Song said.Song said that though there is no clear timetable, "it will not be dragged out for too long" as both sides are eager to get it done.Suggesting a deal could come as soon as next week, Trump told reporters on Sunday that "if all works well, we are going to have some very big news over the next week or two." In his tweet, Trump also said that officials will plan a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.But both sides did not disclose further information about the next round of talks or details of the summit, though there were some media reports that suggested a US team might travel to Beijing for more talks before the summit.Despite signs that a deal is within reach, analysts cautioned that there are still delicate issues to be worked out and that the two sides should be looking toward the long-term significance of the deal rather than getting tangled up in short-term gains again."This progress coming out of a very arduous process needs to be cherished," Bai Ming, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing, told the Global Times on Monday.As Chinese and US officials appear to be near a final deal, there are voices in both countries expressing concerns that their respective countries are making too many compromises in pursuit of a quick resolution to end the trade war.While such voices are expected given the broad implications of a final deal, both sides should learn from the lessons of the trade war over the past year that has rattled global financial markets and instead place weight on economic growth and look for long-term, win-win cooperation, analysts said."If we measure anything, we should measure the long-term [gains] rather than the short-term ones," Liang Haiming, chairman of the China Silk Road iValley Research Institute and a visiting scholar at Princeton University, told the Global Times on Monday.The trade war, with all its negative impact, has brought the two economic powers to a new start, where both China and the US have a better understanding of each other's demands and position and where both sides know better that only dialog could help address disputes, Liang said.Largely buoyed by news of the trade talks, major stock indexes on the Chinese mainland rallied on Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closing 5.6 percent higher to above the psychologically important level of 2900, and the smaller Shenzhen Component Index gained 5.59 percent.