China vitalization efforts on agriculture technology should remain on independent course: analyst

By Zhang Hongpei Source:Global Times Published: 2019/2/26 0:28:56





Agricultural advances will center on solving constraint problems in the development of high-quality and quantity levels of soybean and milk production, oilseed rape processing and weed scab prevention, etc., according to the website of China's



Li Guoxiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences' Rural Development Institute, told the Global Times that China has given considerable attention and investment resources on research and development within its agriculture sector, but the problem that exists is a lack of resource concentration.



"Now, this phenomenon has to be changed since key technologies are crucial at the national strategic level," Li noted.



Scientific technology development in the domestic agricultural industry should be enterprise-led instead of government-led despite the latter's efforts in this area, Li emphasized.



China aims to make vital agricultural technological breakthroughs while promoting independent innovation with heavy machinery, smart and green advances, according to the "No. 1 Central Document," released on February 19.



The country has also pledged to optimize agriculture infrastructure to improve grain quality, increase soybean cultivation, provide dairy industry support and strengthen food safety regulations.



GMO safety management will be improved along with implementing a unified regulatory system covering domestic and foreign GMO exporters and manufacturers, the work plan stated.



"On one hand, we endeavor to grasp key technologies yet we should establish our own principles while moving forward on this path," said Li.



