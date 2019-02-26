US will "no doubt" increase troops in Poland: Defense Minister Blaszczak

There is "no doubt" the presence of US troops in Poland will be increased, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said here on Monday.



"We are on the right path to achieve this success," said the minister.



John Rood, the Pentagon's policy chief, is expected to announce the US troop increase in Warsaw in a few days, the Polish daily Rzeczpospolita reported Monday.



According to the paper, the American offer will be better than expected. The US is considering the deployment of its command staff in the Polish city of Poznan. A two- or three-star general could coordinate US actions on NATO's eastern flank, reported the paper.



The US is considering making permanent the presence of its Air Force in Lask and Miroslawiec, as well as of its special troops in Krakow, the media report said.



"I feel personally responsible for the increase in American military presence in Poland," Defense Minister Blaszczak told Polish Radio on Monday, referring to numerous discussions he had in the past with the American side about the issue.

