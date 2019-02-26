Cultural exchanges help enhance relations between Philippines, China: Philippine official

Experiences in the past years have proved that cultural exchanges are helpful in enhancing the relations between the Philippines and China, a Philippine cabinet member said on Monday.



Martin Andanar, secretary of the Philippine Presidential Communications Operations Office, told Xinhua after a Spring Festival gala show on Monday that this kind of cultural events can make peoples of China and the Philippines understand each other better.



"People to people and cultural exchange will be good for our two countries and can enhance our bilateral relationship. I have witnessed how these exchanges have taken place in the past years," said Andanar, hoping for more to come this year.



Singers and dancers from China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region staged a gala show on Monday night in Manila, which included Peking Opera, ethnic dance and costume show.



Around 1,800 overseas Chinese and Filipinos attended the event in the Cultural Center of the Philippines and feasted on the performances by Guangxi artists.



Andanar called it "a very colorful and professional show" and said the artists are "amazing", adding that "I hope this show will be a good start for our people- to-people and cultural exchanges in 2019."



After Manila, the artists will travel to Davao city in the southern Philippines to give another performance.

