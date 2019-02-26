Xi highlights favorable legal environment for reform, development, stability

President Xi Jinping on Monday called for efforts to create a favorable legal environment for China's reform, development and stability.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the statement when presiding over and addressing the second meeting of the Commission for Overall Law-based Governance of the CPC Central Committee. Xi is the head of the commission.



Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy heads of the commission Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu and Wang Huning also attended the meeting.



Documents including a report on the commission's work in 2018, as well as the main points of the commission's work in 2019 were adopted at the meeting.



According to a vision laid out at the 19th CPC National Congress, rule of law for the country, government and society will basically be in place in China by 2035.



The meeting called for solid efforts to advance the rule of law and let it play its role as the guarantee for consolidating foundations, stabilizing expectations and bringing long-term benefits.



The meeting emphasized the need to improve the Chinese socialist system of laws, at the heart of which is the Constitution, and work to put in place a sound system of intra-Party rules and regulations.



The meeting stressed efforts to maintain and promote sustained and sound economic growth with the high-quality development of legislation. Unified fundamental laws regarding foreign capital must be formulated, early arrangements must be made for the legal authorization for areas designated as reform and opening-up pilot zones, and a comprehensive and coordinated approach must be adopted in making laws regarding intellectual property right protection, bio-safety, land system reform and ecological civilization.



The meeting pointed out that building a government based on the rule of law was a major task, which would lead the building of a country and a society based on the rule of law.



An urgent need for law-based governance, according to the meeting, is to ensure procedure-based decision-making regarding major administrative issues.



The rule of law is the most favorable environment for business, the meeting stressed, calling for equal protection of the property rights and legitimate interests of all market entities, and efforts to train more legal professionals and develop more services for foreign-related legal affairs, in order to maintain and support the country's high-level opening-up.

