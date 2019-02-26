Japan to nominate architectural skill for UNESCO heritage

The Japanese government decided on Monday to submit the nomination of Japanese traditional architectural craftsmanship for timber structures to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO's) Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2020, local media reported.



The Japanese government plans to submit nomination materials of the traditional techniques to the UN organization by the end of March.



The craftsmanship is used in restoring temples and old structures of timber, covering techniques in 17 perspectives, according to official data.



Japan has listed the craftsmanship, which includes repairing of roofs and decorations, in its Selected Conservation Techniques domestically.



It will be the second time Japan nominates the craftsmanship for UNESCO heritage as it was also submitted last year, but was not taken into consideration by a UNESCO committee.



The intergovernmental committee of UNESCO holds a session every fall to evaluate nominations of cultural elements from countries worldwide, and this years session is scheduled to be held in Colombia.

