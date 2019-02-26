Mate X aims at stimulating 5G industry, says Huawei

The new Mate X 5G foldable smartphone which Huawei presented to the public on the eve of the Mobile World Congress (MWC2019) should help accelerate and strengthen the 5G industry, Walter Ji, president of Huawei's Consumer Business Group for the Western European Region,has said.



In an interview on Sunday, Ji explained that "in the short term this smartphone is important to stimulate the 5G industry and open the door to new collaboration."



"In the mid-term, it will become more accessible and cost less. This phone will create a trend," he said of the Mate X whose retail price is 2,299 euros.



The Mate X is a folding screen 5G compatible phone, with a 6.6-inch screen, which opens out to 8 inches, allowing users more space for reading, gaming or viewing video.



"I think this phone represents the future of the design and technology. We are seeing a lot of progress. There is no space between the two parts of the phone when it is open, and that means we can enjoy looking at the full screen because there is no 'notch'," he continued.



Sunday also saw Huawei unveil a new range of laptops, including the MateBook X Pro, which has a 3K ultra FullView screen with a screen to body ratio of 92 percent to offer a "borderless experience" to users, and touch-screen versions of the MateBook with both 13 and 14-inch screens.



The four-day MWC2019 opened its doors on Monday and is expected to attract 110,000 visitors from 200 countries, in which around 2,400 companies will be exhibiting their products. (1 euro = 1.14 US dollars).

