Vietnamese president arrives in Cambodia for state visit

Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong arrived here on Monday for a two-day state visit.



During his stay in Phnom Penh, Trong will have a separate meeting with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk at the Royal Palace, according to a Cambodian Foreign Ministry's statement.



The Vietnamese leader will also meet with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Tuesday before the two leaders witness the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation agreements, the statement said.



Besides, Trong, who is also the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will separately call on Senate President Samdech Say Chhum and National Assembly President Samdech Heng Samrin as well as two top Buddhist monks in the country.



Cambodia is Trong's second leg of his two-nation tour, which already took him to Laos.

