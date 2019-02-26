US soybeans rise over trade talks, wheat plunges amid massive selling

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) crop futures closed mixed on Monday, with soybeans rising over the progress in the latest round of high-level US-China trade talks in Washington.



Chinese and US negotiators on Sunday wrapped up the seventh round of trade talks between the world's top two economies with substantial progress on specific issues.



The progress boosted CBOT soybeans significantly in the morning amid expectations that US farmers could sell more soybeans to China, the world's top buyer.



However, a spillover effect due to the sharp fall in CBOT wheat pared the previous gains in soybeans.



CBOT traders estimated that funds sold on Monday 11,000 contracts of wheat, 7,000 contracts of corn while being flat in soybeans.



At the end of the session, the most active soybean contract for May delivery was up 1.25 cents to 9.25 dollars per bushel, managing to settle in the positive territory. May wheat was down 19 cents, or 3.86 percent, to close at 4.7275 dollars per bushel. May corn settled at 3.80 dollars per bushel, down 4.5 cents, or 1.17 percent.

