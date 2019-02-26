Tunisian minister of investment visits China

Tunisian Minister of Investment, Development and International Cooperation Zied Laadhari started on Monday a three-day visit to Beijing to present the country's investment potential to major Chinese companies.



"During his visit, Laadhari will be accompanied by the president of the National Instance of Public-Private Partnership, the head of the Tunisian Instance of Investment, and the director general of Foreign Investment Promotion Agency- Tunisia," said a ministry's statement.



The delegation will hold meetings with Chinese ministers, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and representatives of the Export-Import Bank of China and Chinese telecom giant Huawei, the statement said.



During the visit, Tunisia seeks to strengthen its cooperation with traditional partners and broaden its partnerships, particularly with African and Asian countries, especially China, it said.

