Lithuanian capital holds photo show on China's reform-and-opening-up drive

A photography exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up was held on Monday in the Lithuanian capital.



The event is organized by the Chinese Embassy in Vilnius at the city's Town Hall.



The exhibition features 67 photographs taken over the last 40 years showcasing the historical route and achievements since 1978, when China began its reform and opening-up drive.



Some pictures display the win-win cooperation between China and other countries around the world, which helped viewers better understand how the drive has changed China and further influenced the whole world in the past 40 years.



"The reform and opening-up has going through 40 years of glory and greatly changed the face of China with a great leap forward from getting rich to becoming strong," Chinese Ambassador to Lithuania Shen Zhifei said at the inauguration ceremony.



"China is not only a driving force for world peace and development but also a major contributor to the progress of human civilization," said the ambassador.



Assuring that China's reform will go deeper and opening be even wider, he said that China's fast development provides opportunities to the rest of the world, instead of threat to any other country.



The exhibition was attended by Deputy Head of the Group for Inter-Parliamentary Relations with China Arturas Skardzius, Lithuanian officials and experts as well as ordinary Lithuanians and a number of Chinese communities in Lithuania.



"Just amazing, the achievement China has made in the last 40 years is really a miracle. I haven't been to China, but I am so curious about China and dreaming to go for a look," said a visitor, who named herself as Vilma.



The exhibition runs until March 8.

