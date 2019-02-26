UN Security Council should review, eventually lift sanctions on Sudan: Chinese envoy

A Chinese envoy on Monday called on the UN Security Council to review sanctions against Sudan in accordance with the latest situation and eventually lift the sanctions.



Speaking at a Security Council meeting on Sudan and South Sudan, Wu Haitao, China's deputy permanent representative to the UN, said that the security situation in Sudan's Darfur region remains generally stable after the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) gradually handed over responsibility for security to the government of Sudan last year.



China appreciates UNAMID's contribution to the maintenance of peace and stability in Darfur, and welcomes the government of Sudan to take the initiative to enhance governance and security capacity building, Wu said.



"We believe the measures of the Sudanese government will be conducive to promoting long-term peace and stability of the Darfur region," said the Chinese envoy.



Wu said the political process in Darfur should be continued. The government of Sudan has been committed to a political settlement of the Darfur issue, and the opposition parties and armed groups in Darfur should abandon military means of settlement, take an active part in the peace process and solve problems through political means such as dialogue and consultation.

