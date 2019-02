Farmers busy with farm work in early spring across China

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2019 shows farmers working in a field in Lichuan City, central China's Hubei Province. Farmers are busy with farm work in the early spring. (Xinhua/Yang Shunpi)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2019 shows staff members working in a field of Lixiahe area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. Farmers are busy with farm work in the early spring. (Xinhua/Meng Delong)

Farmers work in a greenhouse in Xuanhua District of Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 25, 2019. Farmers are busy with farm work in the early spring. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaodong)

Farmers work in a greenhouse in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 25, 2019. Farmers are busy with farm work in the early spring. (Xinhua/Song Wen)

A farmer works in a vegetable field in Yongfeng County of Ji'an City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 25, 2019. Farmers are busy with farm work in the early spring. (Xinhua/Liu Haojun)