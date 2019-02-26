China to invest 45 mln USD to protect Potala Palace's ancient documents

A monk of the Potala Palace arranges documents in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Nov. 15, 2018. The Chinese government will invest 300 million yuan (44.9 million U.S. dollars) in the next 10 years in its greatest efforts of protection and utilization of ancient documents in the Potala Palace, a World Heritage site in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, according to the management office of the Potala Palace. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)
