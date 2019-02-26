Chinese shares surge more than 5 pct Monday

Investors are seen at a stock trading hall in east China's Shanghai, Feb. 25, 2019. Major stock indices in China surged more than 5 percent Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 5.6 percent to 2,961.28 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 5.59 percent higher at 9,134.58 points. (Xinhua/Zhuang Yi)

Investors are seen at a stock trading hall in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 25, 2019. Major stock indices in China surged more than 5 percent Monday, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 5.6 percent to 2,961.28 points. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 5.59 percent higher at 9,134.58 points. (Xinhua/Su Yang)