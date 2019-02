Scenery in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2019 shows the scenery in Wuzhen of Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2019 shows tourists visiting Wuzhen of Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2019 shows the scenery in Wuzhen of Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2019 shows the scenery in Wuzhen of Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2019 shows the scenery in Wuzhen of Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2019 shows the scenery in Wuzhen of Tongxiang, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)