Man receives under-skin chip implant live at mobile show





A man volunteered to have a chip inserted under his skin live on stage at a trade fair in Barcelona on Monday, and another man who had already undergone the procedure showed off how he makes payments with it using his smart phone.



Edgar Pons said he decided to have the radio frequency identification chip implanted because it contained credentials to open the door to his house. It is very useful, because I have an automated house," he said, adding he was further motivated by the fact he could "withdraw it very easily."



As Pons was undergoing the procedure, Alex Rodriguez Vitello, a physicist at Barcelona-based technology company Alpha, said the chip is the size of a grain of sand or two and it's covered in biocompatible material.



"(What) we have been seeing now is what the future of payments could be," said Anna Puigoriol, a financial services manager.



Reuters

