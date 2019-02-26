Blue whales 'hedge their bets' in search for food: study





Every spring, the largest animals in the world, blue whales, migrate from their winter breeding grounds off the coast of Costa Rica to the Pacific Northwest of the United States.



Scientists have long tracked the migration of the behemoths, which can weigh well over 100 tons, but could not explain how they chose their itinerary.



Now, a team of US government and university scientists think they have the answer.



They examined 10 years of data on the movements of 60 tagged blue whales and compared it with the timing of the annual spring bloom of phytoplankton.



The whales are "using their memory," said Briana Abrahms, a research ecologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.



Abrahms said climate change, however, is posing a challenge to the blue whale, which is classified as endangered.



"With climate change, we're seeing deviations from those averages that are far outside of the normal ranges of variability," she said. "It raises concern that the magnitude of change is happening far more quickly than what whales or other animals ever had to adapt to before."



AFP

