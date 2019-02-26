Vietnam expels Kim Jong-un lookalike

An Australian comedian who impersonates North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday authorities were deporting him from Vietnam, some 24 hours before the real Kim was due to arrive for a summit with US President Donald Trump.
The Kim lookalike, who goes by the name Howard X, popped up in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi on Friday along with his partner who impersonates Trump, drawing crowds and media.
The two real leaders are due to meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday.
The impersonator visited Singapore in June and was briefly detained by authorities there. He also showed up at the 2018 Winter Olympics, where he danced in front of an North Korean cheer squad before security hauled him away.
He said earlier authorities had questioned him and warned him not to create a disturbance.